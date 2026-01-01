Uttar Pradesh's New Year of Progress and Unity

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the state is on track to set new standards in prosperity and governance by 2026. His message, shared on social media, credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance for the state's significant progress, especially in public welfare and development initiatives.

Opposition leaders also shared their aspirations, with BSP chief Mayawati advocating for continued efforts towards social equality and better living conditions for the marginalized. She hopes the New Year brings ease to the lives of the poor, highlighting the ongoing struggle for the empowerment of Bahujans.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav urged for personal and societal change, emphasizing the significance of social justice and democracy. He plans to honor those who defend these values, further reflecting the shared commitment to a united and progressive Uttar Pradesh.

