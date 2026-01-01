Ivory Coast's Stunning Comeback Seals Top Spot in Africa Cup Group Stage

The Africa Cup of Nations witnessed an exhilarating turnaround as Ivory Coast, the defending champion, secured a spot in the knockout stage after rallying from a two-goal deficit to edge past Gabon 3-2. Bazoumana Touré's goal in stoppage time cemented their position as group leaders.

Ivory Coast's win came courtesy of contributions from Christopher Opéri, who set up both the equalizer and the winning goal. This victory ensured they topped Group F over Cameroon, advancing to face Burkina Faso next Tuesday in Marrakech.

Five-time champions Cameroon also registered a comeback win against Mozambique, 2-1, but couldn't match Ivory Coast's goal tally. Sudan and Mozambique also advanced as top third-place finishers, with the next round set to intensify as Africa's elite teams vie for the coveted title.