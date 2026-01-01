Ivory Coast's Stunning Comeback Seals Top Spot in Africa Cup Group Stage
Ivory Coast secured top position in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F after a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Gabon, thanks to Bazoumana Touré's stoppage-time goal. Both Ivory Coast and Cameroon finished with seven points, but Ivory Coast advanced due to scoring more goals, progressing to face Burkina Faso in the knockout stage.
- Country:
- Morocco
The Africa Cup of Nations witnessed an exhilarating turnaround as Ivory Coast, the defending champion, secured a spot in the knockout stage after rallying from a two-goal deficit to edge past Gabon 3-2. Bazoumana Touré's goal in stoppage time cemented their position as group leaders.
Ivory Coast's win came courtesy of contributions from Christopher Opéri, who set up both the equalizer and the winning goal. This victory ensured they topped Group F over Cameroon, advancing to face Burkina Faso next Tuesday in Marrakech.
Five-time champions Cameroon also registered a comeback win against Mozambique, 2-1, but couldn't match Ivory Coast's goal tally. Sudan and Mozambique also advanced as top third-place finishers, with the next round set to intensify as Africa's elite teams vie for the coveted title.
ALSO READ
Rising Star Christian Kofane Shines in Cameroon's Comeback Victory
Mozambique's Historic Win Ends Gabon's AFCON Dream
Ivory Coast and Cameroon Share Spoils in Thrilling AFCON Showdown
Gabon on Brink of AFCON Exit After Mozambique Upset
Ivory Coast and Cameroon Battle to High-Stakes Draw at Africa Cup of Nations