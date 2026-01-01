Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Stunning Comeback Seals Top Spot in Africa Cup Group Stage

Ivory Coast secured top position in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F after a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Gabon, thanks to Bazoumana Touré's stoppage-time goal. Both Ivory Coast and Cameroon finished with seven points, but Ivory Coast advanced due to scoring more goals, progressing to face Burkina Faso in the knockout stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 01-01-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 09:31 IST
Ivory Coast's Stunning Comeback Seals Top Spot in Africa Cup Group Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Africa Cup of Nations witnessed an exhilarating turnaround as Ivory Coast, the defending champion, secured a spot in the knockout stage after rallying from a two-goal deficit to edge past Gabon 3-2. Bazoumana Touré's goal in stoppage time cemented their position as group leaders.

Ivory Coast's win came courtesy of contributions from Christopher Opéri, who set up both the equalizer and the winning goal. This victory ensured they topped Group F over Cameroon, advancing to face Burkina Faso next Tuesday in Marrakech.

Five-time champions Cameroon also registered a comeback win against Mozambique, 2-1, but couldn't match Ivory Coast's goal tally. Sudan and Mozambique also advanced as top third-place finishers, with the next round set to intensify as Africa's elite teams vie for the coveted title.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Firm Stand: President Lai's Pledge Against Chinese Ambitions

Taiwan's Firm Stand: President Lai's Pledge Against Chinese Ambitions

 India
2
Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Driving Over New Year's Eve

Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Driving Over New Year's Eve

 India
3
Government Initiates New Excise Duty and Health Cess on Tobacco and Pan Masala

Government Initiates New Excise Duty and Health Cess on Tobacco and Pan Masa...

 India
4
Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Patriotic Fanfare and Political Implications

Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Patriotic Fanfare and Political Implicati...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026