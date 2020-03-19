Left Menu
'Fauda' S3 gets premiere date

  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 19-03-2020
The third season of the Israeli thriller series "Fauda" is set to debut on April 16, Netflix has announced. According to Deadline, the new chapter will start premiering from next month in all territories where Netflix is available, excluding France and French-speaking territories (June 4) and Israel (June 25).

The 12-episode series is presented bilingually in Hebrew and Arabic with subtitles. "Fauda", Arabic for "chaos", follows an undercover unit in the Israeli Defense Forces, centering on top agent, Doron Kavillio, played by Lior Raz, who is also the show's creator.

Season three will see Kavillio deep undercover in the West Bank, posing as an Israeli Arab boxing instructor in a sports club belonging to a low-level Hamas member. Following many, deadly clashes with Hamas and a tragic incident that all but shatters the team's morale, Doron and the team find themselves in an unfamiliar territory: Gaza. "Fauda" also features Avi Issacharoff, Ala Dakka, Khalifa Natour, Itzik Cohen, Marina Maximilian, Jacob Zada Daniel, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Boaz Konforty, Rona-Lee Shimon, Reef Neeman and George Iskandar.

The acclaimed series is directed by Trotem Shamir..

