Shah Rukh Khan appeals people to be 'careful of misinformation' amid coronavirus pandemic

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday urged people to stay indoors and avoid public places and to be 'careful of misinformation' amid coronavirus pandemic.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday urged people to stay indoors and avoid public places and to be 'careful of misinformation' amid coronavirus pandemic. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an intriguing video endorsing the practice of staying indoors. He shared in the video; "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid travelling in trains and buses, until absolutely necessary. The actor warned against the outbreak saying" The next 10 to 15 days are extremely crucial.

In order to fight this crisis, the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint front. He further appealed not to panic and be careful of any misinformation and requested to follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the government. He captioned the post as, "Let's get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus. @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray." Earlier in the day, the 'Zero' actor urged netizens to minimise social interaction as he took to Twitter to endorse 'Janta Curfew' as he quoted a tweet by the Prime Minister.

"It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more," the 'Main Hoon Na' Actor tweeted."We need to 'slow down time' to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all," Khan's tweet further read. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

