Anushka shares goofy selfie with husband Virat amid 'self isolation'

Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared a goofy selfie with husband Virat Kohli to tickle the netizens with a pinch of humour amid self-isolation in the wake of coronavirus spread. The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the intriguing picture along with a caption that reads: "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms."

In the picture, the made for each other couple are seen making funny faces. The 'Zero' actor along with her cricketer husband are seen to have a fun time. The post garnered the likes and comments of netizens. The actor also made the fans aware that they are practising self-isolation amid the coronavirus and that this practice has made the duo love each other. Earlier on Friday, as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, Virat and Anushka asked everyone to stay at home for their own safety. Anushka shared a video clip on Twitter, in which the couple can be seen asking the people to take the necessary precautions.

"We know we all are going through a very difficult time, and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together, we are staying at home for our safety and for others as well and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy," she said. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)

