Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddhanth Chaturvedi shares adorable picture to wish birthday girl Rani Mukerji

As Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji ringed in her 42nd birthday on Saturday, the actor received a heartwarming birthday wish from co-actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:14 IST
Siddhanth Chaturvedi shares adorable picture to wish birthday girl Rani Mukerji
Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Rani Mukerji (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji ringed in her 42nd birthday on Saturday, the actor received a heartwarming birthday wish from co-actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram as he shared a picture with the 'Mardaani' actor with a heartwarming post that read, "Happy birthday Queen "B" #Ranimukherjee [?]It's an absolute honour to be sharing the screen with you! PS: not sure if I'll share the loot though. #buntyaurbabli2."

In the quirky picture, Siddhanth is sitting on a bench along with Rani as they both share a smile and pose for the click. He will be seen sharing the screen space with the 'Hichki' actor for the upcoming comedy-drama 'Bunty Aur Babli 2.' The movie is a sequel of the 2005 release and will also see Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji reunite after 11 years and will showcase them as the original 'Bunty Aur Babli.'

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie is set to hit the theatres on June 26. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...

Angola, Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases as coronavirus spreads in Africa

Angola, Eritrea, and Uganda confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, while Mauritius recorded its first death as the virus spreads across Africa despite measures by governments to hold it back. Two male residents who flew back from Portu...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020