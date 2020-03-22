Left Menu
Drake reveals he tested negative for coronavirus after night out with Kevin Durant

Rapper Drake has revealed that he tested negative for coronavirus days after being exposed to the virus by NBA baller Kevin Durant.

  Updated: 22-03-2020 23:21 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 23:21 IST
Drake reveals he tested negative for coronavirus after night out with Kevin Durant
Drake (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Drake has revealed that he tested negative for coronavirus days after being exposed to the virus by NBA baller Kevin Durant. According to Page Six, during an Instagram Live session with his father, Dennis Graham, Drake broke the good news that he did not contract the coronavirus.

"Yeah, I had to do a test, but it came back negative, though. That test is uncomfortable though, they put that Q-tip all the way up inside your thoughts and s-t," the rapper shared. Drake and Durant hung out 11 days ago at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy with Drake posting a photo of their night out on Instagram, Page Six reported.

American professional basketball team on Tuesday released a statement via Twitter that a total of four Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus, with only one currently showing symptoms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

