Meghan McCain expecting first child, will be in isolation due to coronavirus
Meghan McCain (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Meghan McCain has revealed that she's pregnant with her first child and will be isolating herself due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday, 'The View' host broke the news through an Instagram post sharing that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child, eight months after she penned a heartbreaking op-ed revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

"Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," she wrote. "Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Meghan continued.

While McCain is well, she made the decision to co-host from home, saying: "As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite. I'm fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew." Meghan concluded by telling her fans to take precautionary measures as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe.

"Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

