Bhumi Pednekar shows concern for family as they practise social distancing

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday showed concern for her family, while she practices social distancing by staying at home amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Bhumi Pednekar along with her mom (Image courtesy: Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday showed concern for her family, while she practices social distancing by staying at home amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The 'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor took to Twitter and shared that the only thing in her mind these days is to keep her family safe. Bhumi shared a picture with her mom, where she is seen sitting near her feet.

She captioned the post as, "To keep her safe is the only thing on my mind. Which means I am practising social distancing, I am self-isolating my family, we are being as responsible towards our community as possible by abiding by the govt. restrictions." The 30-year-old actor further appealed the netizens to take the necessary precautions to stay safe. She tweeted, "Please stay indoors, wash your hands, don't go to public places. If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don't feel ashamed !!!"

Pednekar also asserted to "get together" as the next 4 weeks are very crucial. She tweeted, "We need to do this together. The next 4 weeks are so crucial #indiafightscorona #family #staystrong #CoronaStopKarona." On Sunday, Bhumi expressed gratitude to the relentless medical professionals who are working to cure the coronavirus patients.

A 'Janata curfew' was observed yesterday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed and over 13,000 lives worldwide. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

