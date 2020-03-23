Sunny Leone to Hina Khan; actresses who tasted success after their stint in Big Boss

Big Boss- the Indian version of celebrity reality TV series Big Brother is not only the most popular but also one of the longest-running Indian reality shows. Fights and romance between inmates, controversial gossip and the extraordinary hosting by Salman Khan make it a wholesome entertaining show for the audience.

Big Boss enjoys craze among audiences and celebrities alike, people follow this for entertainment and celebrities have been trying their luck to gain massive popularity through this show as it holds record-breaking TRP ratings. Over the years this show helped many celebrities in establishing themselves in the entertainment industry and also revived the sinking careers of many of them.

Here is the list of 4 celebrities who tasted huge success after their stint in Big Boss.

Sunny Leone

She came! She Saw! She conquered! Big Boss introduced the former adult actor to India in its 5th season. It was a big risk for the makers but the audience fell in love with her innocence and cute looks. She created history by becoming the first actor to receive a movie offer in the house. Mahesh Bhatt entered the house to offer Jism-2 and she never looked back again.

The most Googled Indian celebrity for 6 consecutive years- Sunny Leone came a long way conquering all the good and bad in the showbiz. She also won the hearts of the nation by adopting a baby girl and later welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. An active member of Peta and mother of 3 Sunny Leone came a long way in showbiz by conquering all good and bad.

Nora Fatehi

Today, Nora Fatehi has become the new age Helen of Bollywood by delivering back to back chartbuster dance numbers. Started her journey with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans 2014 most of her films were flops and she went unnoticed. Later in 2015, she appeared in the song Manohari in mega-blockbuster Bahubali alongside Prabhas and 2 other dancers.

However, her career took a 360 degrees turn after her participation in Big Boss. She was praised by the audiences and her dance moves were so impressive that she started getting big offers from Bollywood. Her first chartbuster song was Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate starring John Abraham and the rest is history.

Hina Khan

TV's favourite bahu Akshara from Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai participated in Big Boss 11 in order to break her stereotypical image and it seems like she successfully managed to do that. It was one of the most successful seasons of Big Boss which is remembered for Shilpa Shinde but Hina Khan gained popularity for her fitness transformation and style statements.

After Big Boss, she recreated the most iconic vamp Kamolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay on Star Plus and received positive reviews. Later, she made headlines for her red carpet walk in the Cannes Film Festival to promote her upcoming film Lines. Her debut film hacked also received positive reviews from critics for her performance and it seems her hard work is finally paying off.

Rakhi Sawant

Media's favourite child and a product of Big Boss. Yes, you read that right! She was struggling before entering Big Boss' pilot season which was aired on Sony TV back in 2006. She is the flag bearer of this trend of abusing on national tv and fighting with co-constants. But she was loved by the audience for her entertaining personality as she was real, upfront and bold throughout the season that helped her in bagging a spot among top 5 contestants of the first season.

She became a household name and appeared in many hit Bollywood films including Main Hoon Naa, Masti, Dil Bole Hadippa, Krazzy 4 and many more. She also participated in many TV reality shows and became the first actor to do Swayamvar on nation TV.

