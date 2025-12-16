Hungary Diversifies Energy Sourcing with Chevron LNG Deal
Hungary's state-owned MVM group inked a 5-year contract with U.S. energy firm Chevron to supply 2 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, aiming to diversify its energy sources amid EU's plan to phase out Russian gas imports by 2027, despite Budapest's opposition.
In a pivotal move towards energy diversification, Hungary's MVM group has sealed a five-year agreement with U.S.-based Chevron for the provision of 2 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The announcement was made by Hungary's Foreign Minister, highlighting it as a significant milestone in American-Hungarian energy relations.
Hungary faces criticism from fellow EU and NATO members for its continued reliance on Russian oil and gas. However, the nation has been active in seeking diverse energy sources despite its resistance to the EU's collective aim of eliminating Russian gas by 2027.
Acquiring an exemption from U.S. sanctions on Russian gas, Hungary has committed to a notable purchase from the U.S. The decision underscores Budapest's strategy to secure energy at competitive prices while preparing for potential disruptions in Russian gas imports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Far Eastern Gas Route: A Strategic Energy Link Between Russia and China
Military Maneuver: Pakistan's Chief Faces Gaza Challenge
U.S. Threatens Fees on EU Over 'Discriminatory' Actions Towards American Firms
EU Parliament to Vote on Abortion Accessibility Initiative
US and Europe's New Stance: Safeguarding Ukraine from Russian Aggression