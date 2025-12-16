Left Menu

Nightclub Fire Investigates: Luthra Brothers' Legal Battle Begins After Deportation

A Delhi court granted Goa Police a two-day transit remand for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of a nightclub where a fire killed 25 people. The brothers were deported from Thailand to India amid a probe into the blaze, which sparked outrage over safety violations. Further legal proceedings are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday permitted the Goa Police a two-day transit remand for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. The venue was the site of a deadly fire on December 6, killing 25 individuals.

The accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla, requesting a three-day remand. However, the court granted two days and ensured the provision of prescribed medications for them during this period.

Amid heavy security, the Luthra brothers arrived at Patiala House Court following their deportation from Thailand, where they were detained after an Interpol Blue Corner notice. This follows allegations of safety violations at the nightclub, intensifying the legal scrutiny against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

