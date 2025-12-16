Escalation in Manipur: Night Gunfire Sparks Panic
Gunshots were reported in Manipur's Bishnupur district, intensifying the already tense atmosphere. The firing occurred near Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, causing panic among residents. Officials are investigating the source of the gunfire and have deployed additional security forces. This comes after the return of displaced individuals to the area.
India
- India
Shots rang out on Tuesday night in the outskirts of Manipur's Bishnupur district, further heightening tensions in the conflict-prone region, according to local officials.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, close to the boundary with Churachandpur district. Authorities are actively working to trace the origin and intended target of the gunfire.
The incident has sparked fear among residents, especially following the recent resettlement of 389 people displaced by ethnic conflicts. In response, additional security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of the area.
