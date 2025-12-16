Escalation in Manipur: Night Gunfire Sparks Panic

Shots rang out on Tuesday night in the outskirts of Manipur's Bishnupur district, further heightening tensions in the conflict-prone region, according to local officials.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, close to the boundary with Churachandpur district. Authorities are actively working to trace the origin and intended target of the gunfire.

The incident has sparked fear among residents, especially following the recent resettlement of 389 people displaced by ethnic conflicts. In response, additional security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of the area.

