Left Menu

Escalation in Manipur: Night Gunfire Sparks Panic

Gunshots were reported in Manipur's Bishnupur district, intensifying the already tense atmosphere. The firing occurred near Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, causing panic among residents. Officials are investigating the source of the gunfire and have deployed additional security forces. This comes after the return of displaced individuals to the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:49 IST
Escalation in Manipur: Night Gunfire Sparks Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shots rang out on Tuesday night in the outskirts of Manipur's Bishnupur district, further heightening tensions in the conflict-prone region, according to local officials.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, close to the boundary with Churachandpur district. Authorities are actively working to trace the origin and intended target of the gunfire.

The incident has sparked fear among residents, especially following the recent resettlement of 389 people displaced by ethnic conflicts. In response, additional security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025