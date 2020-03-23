Left Menu
Ranveer, Deepika work-out together during self-isolation period

Making the best out of their self-isolation period amid coronavirus outbreak, star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked out together on Monday.

Ranveer, Deepika work-out together during self-isolation period
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Making the best out of their self-isolation period amid coronavirus outbreak, star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked out together on Monday. Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself and his lady love right after their workout session.

While Deepika was seen sporting her million-dollar smile in the picture, Ranveer could be seen trying really hard to ace the tough look with his expressions. Dressed in their gym wears, the couple looked as adorable as always.

"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone," the 'Padmaavat' actor captioned the post. Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 433 people in India and has claimed seven lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

