Lee Joo Young gives advice to people going through difficult times

The actress is very loved for easily pulling off distinctive looks and Lee Joo Young never fails to amaze her fans.

Itaewon Class soared to a new all-time high rating for its final episode but that isn't stopping fan-favorite Lee Joo Young from stealing the show. The young Korean actress has been in the spotlight ever since she took on the role of a transgender and emphasized the courage required for individuals to claim the gender they feel most comfortable in.

In a recent interview, she shared the story about the ups and downs of her life and how she rose above them. Talking to Harper's Bazaar she said, "I used to become exhausted so easily. Now even if I go through a slump, I don't mind it too much. I went through a burnout about two years ago, and I got better after starting a production. That was when I realized that when difficulty comes, I shouldn't hold onto it and dig myself deeper but just let it flow naturally. The grander something is, the harder it is."

Lee Joo Young is also very active on social media and her following is growing at a quick pace especially after the success of Itaewon Class. Her recent picture also got more likes than any other picture posted by her.

안녕 마현이

마 니가 현이가

