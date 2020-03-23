Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika Padukone feasts on dessert post-workout during self-isolation

Following her 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' series, Deepika Padukone on Monday spent her day in self-isolation by working out and feasting on a dessert.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:22 IST
Deepika Padukone feasts on dessert post-workout during self-isolation
Actor Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Following her 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' series, Deepika Padukone on Monday spent her day in self-isolation by working out and feasting on a dessert. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and one video to share the details of her day. The 'Padmaavat' actor shared a short video that captured the footage of her a treadmill as she ran on it.

"Season 1: Episode 4, Two Two...ChaChaCha, Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#exercise," she captioned the post. In one of the two pictures, Padukone could be seen sitting in her gym wear and the other one featured a chocolaty dessert.

"Season 1:Episode 4, Three Two...ChaChaCha!!! (Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#desert #desertlife," she captioned the dessert post. Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 467 people in India and has claimed 8 lives so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...

Nigeria closes land borders to fight coronavirus spread

Nigeria closed its land borders on Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus as Africas most populous country recorded its first death from the pandemic. Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government, said the closure would last for four weeks....

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020