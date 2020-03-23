Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stewart reads Shakespeare via Twitter to bring calmness amid coronavirus scare

While many actors are making their best efforts to make the self-isolation time bearable, actor Patrick Stewart reads out sonnets from the works of William Shakespeare to his followers online.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:49 IST
Stewart reads Shakespeare via Twitter to bring calmness amid coronavirus scare
Actor Patrick Stewart (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

While many actors are making their best efforts to make the self-isolation time bearable, actor Patrick Stewart reads out sonnets from the works of William Shakespeare to his followers online. The 79-year-old actor on the early hours of Monday took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of himself reading out the works of Shakespeare to his 3.3 million followers.

The video of the 'Star Trek' star racked up thousands of views online instantly. After the video surfaced online for a while, in another post the actor further tweeted about his happiness by the response received.

"I was delighted by the response to yesterday's posting of Shakespeare's Sonnet 116, and it has led me to undertake what follows," Stewart wrote. The 'X-Men' actor is one among many Hollywood stars who are putting their best foot forward in bringing down the stress with the outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • XMen

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...

Nigeria closes land borders to fight coronavirus spread

Nigeria closed its land borders on Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus as Africas most populous country recorded its first death from the pandemic. Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government, said the closure would last for four weeks....

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020