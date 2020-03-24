Left Menu
‘Young and the Restless' star Greg Rikaart tests positive for coronavirus

"Young and the Restless" veteran Greg Rikaart has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, best known for his close to 15-year run as Kevin Fisher on CBS show, said he had been experiencing symptoms for a while and initially was diagnosed with pneumonia.

"I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn't smoke, doesn't drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life. "Two plus weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia," Rikaart wrote on Instagram. The actor added that he is "fever free" now, but doctors have advised him to stay isolated for another 72 hours before he joins his family.

Rikaart is the latest from the entertainment industry to test positive for the coronavirus after Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, British star Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju, veteran Opera singer Placido Domingo, Broadway star Aaron Tevit and celebrated TV host Andy Cohen.

