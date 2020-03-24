Emraan Hashmi - Bollywood's serial kisser turns 41 today

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi - who is known for his bold kissing scenes in almost every film is celebrating 41st birthday today. Hashmi was born and brought up in Bombay (currently Mumbai) who marked his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Footpath in 2003 and before that, he worked as an assistant director in 2002 horror film Raaz starring Dino Moria and Bipasha Basu.

It seems the actor has no Birthday plan this year as the whole world is fighting against the pandemic COVID- 19. Yesterday, Hashmi took Twitter to share his concern about the CoronaVirus outbreak.

With the current outbreak hope everyone is safe and tucked away in their homes. Please travel or venture out only if you really need to. How we discipline ourselves will dictate how well we can control this pandemic. There will be enough time to dance on the streets.. Take care. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 23, 2020

Hashmi got hitched with Parveen Shanani in 2006 and has one son. Very few people know that filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are uncles of Hashmi and director Mohit Suri of Gangster fame, actors Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are his cousins. His majority of successful films are with the Bhatt camp including Murder, Gangster, Kalyug, Raaz series and Awarapan among others.

In his early days, Hashmi's every film had kissing scenes and that gave him the tag of serial kisser of Bollywood as such bold scenes were rare in those days and he had kissed onscreen almost all leading ladies in that era. However, it took some time to break this image and later established himself as one of the sought-after actors of Bollywood.

He was last seen in the film 'The Body' which was failed at the box office but he gained lots of appreciation for his Netflix series 'Bard of Blood'. In his 17 years long career in Bollywood, he has delivered successful films like 'Murder', 'Gangster', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Raaz 3', 'Kalyug', 'Zeher', and many more.

