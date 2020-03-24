Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emraan Hashmi - Bollywood's serial kisser turns 41 today

Emraan Hashmi delivered successful fims like 'Murder', 'Gangster', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture'

Emraan Hashmi - Bollywood's serial kisser turns 41 today
https://twitter.com/emraanhashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi - who is known for his bold kissing scenes in almost every film is celebrating 41st birthday today. Hashmi was born and brought up in Bombay (currently Mumbai) who marked his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Footpath in 2003 and before that, he worked as an assistant director in 2002 horror film Raaz starring Dino Moria and Bipasha Basu.

It seems the actor has no Birthday plan this year as the whole world is fighting against the pandemic COVID- 19. Yesterday, Hashmi took Twitter to share his concern about the CoronaVirus outbreak.

Hashmi got hitched with Parveen Shanani in 2006 and has one son. Very few people know that filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are uncles of Hashmi and director Mohit Suri of Gangster fame, actors Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are his cousins. His majority of successful films are with the Bhatt camp including Murder, Gangster, Kalyug, Raaz series and Awarapan among others.

In his early days, Hashmi's every film had kissing scenes and that gave him the tag of serial kisser of Bollywood as such bold scenes were rare in those days and he had kissed onscreen almost all leading ladies in that era. However, it took some time to break this image and later established himself as one of the sought-after actors of Bollywood.

He was last seen in the film 'The Body' which was failed at the box office but he gained lots of appreciation for his Netflix series 'Bard of Blood'. In his 17 years long career in Bollywood, he has delivered successful films like 'Murder', 'Gangster', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Raaz 3', 'Kalyug', 'Zeher', and many more.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One expects shortened season of 15-18 racesFormula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully dur...

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

Thailands prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeti...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Lawyers approach HC over restrictions on Delhi govt's advocates' welfare scheme

Several lawyers Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to extend the benefit of Chief Ministers Advocates Welfare Scheme to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi BCD irrespective of whet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020