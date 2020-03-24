Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail spark marriage rumours

As actor Michelle Williams and filmmaker Thomas Kail are expecting a child together, the two have also sparked speculations that they've tied the knot.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:21 IST
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail spark marriage rumours
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams. Image Credit: ANI

As actor Michelle Williams and filmmaker Thomas Kail are expecting a child together, the two have also sparked speculations that they've tied the knot. According to E!News, the 39-year-old actor and her could-be groom were recently photographed wearing bands on their wedding ring fingers. Meanwhile, a source to Us Weekly that they did indeed secretly wed.

Williams, who is mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, is currently expecting a baby with Kail. In late December 2019, E!News confirmed that Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. "She's very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling. She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family," a source to the outlet shared at the time.

It was revealed in last April that the 'Venom' actor split from her husband, musician Phil Elverum. A source close to the situation told People magazine at the time, "Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year, it was an amicable split and they remain friends."

In July 2018, it was first revealed that the couple had secretly wed in a private ceremony in upstate New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks rebound after U.S. Fed's QE promise

Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, following a broader Asia higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a slew of support measures to ease a global cash crunch. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 967.36 points or 4.46...

Uganda central bank sells dollars to slow shilling's depreciation

Ugandas central bank on Tuesday sold dollars in the interbank market, it said in a notice on data provider Refinitiv, offering support to the local currency which has been experiencing sharp depreciation due to the coronavirus-related disru...

Reliance sets up India's 1st COVID-19 dedicated hospital, to continue paying all its contract workers

Reliance Industries Limited RIL on Monday said that it has set up Indias first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai that includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. Sir HN Rel...

From top to bottom line: Everest closing means financial hit

Apa Sherpa knows firsthand all the risks of climbing Mount Everest. Hes been to the summit 21 times. The potential for a COVID-19 outbreak at base camp had him just as fearful as a blizzard or cracking ice.The 60-year-old mountaineer from N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020