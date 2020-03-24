Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

As the world is fighting against pandemic COVID - 19, the leading adult entertainment and pornographic website Pornhub announced free subscription worldwide. Most of the countries are lockdown and people are maintaining social distancing, hence Pornhub has decided to provide free services of its premium content so that people can pass the time during self-quarantine.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

Earlier it was offered only in countries like Italy and Spain where the situation is critical but as the panic of CoronaVirus rose all over, the brand decided to extend the offer worldwide until 23rd April. Pornhub has also changed its display picture across all digital platforms urging people to stay home. The text in DP reads Stayhomehub in the Pornhub logo style.

Last week on Thursday, Pornhub shared a series of tweets informing how people can spend their time on Pornhub while self-isolating during COVID-19. With over 150,000 independent adult creators onboard, the adult entertainment website is one of the most popular in its category.

➡️Here are some ways you can support your favorite models on Pornhub while self isolating during COVID-19:Pornhub has over 150,000 independent adult creators making amazing content for everyone to enjoy. 1⃣ Look for a blue check mark on their avatar, profile or videos. — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 19, 2020

On the other side, several news portals have reported a boost in the consumption of pornographic content in this period of CoronaVirus outbreak. In an interview with The Wrap, the adult entertainer Maitland Ward disclosed that the business is booming amid CoronaVirus. The demand for adult content is rising as people are looking for something to pass the time.

Apart from Porn, online dating sites are also witnessing a boom as people are staying home and trying to kill time online. According to The Olive Press, Sex Toys company Womanizer has also experienced an increase in sales across Europe since the spread of COVID 19.

