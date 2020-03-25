Mankind Pharma salutes medical staff through short video #thanksforbeingmyfamily amidst CoronaVirus outbreak

Last night Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days to fight against pandemic CoronaVirus. While many of us have the option to work from home but the medical staff is working round the clock for the well-being of the nation. Aimed at paying tribute to this undying spirit of the doctors and medical staff pharmacy brand Mankind Pharma released a short video titled #thanksforbeingmyfamily across its digital platforms.

"With the exponential rise in CoronaVirus cases in our country, we should acknowledge our medical fraternity like doctors, nurses, and paramedics for their fighting spirit and selfless services. At a time when the country is at a standstill, these medical professionals are working day and night for our well being. Let all of us follow required guidelines and help them by taking care of our own self", express Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma in a press release.

59 seconds short video is conceptualized by ADK Fortune which is receiving positive reviews and has managed to get over 2.3 million views on YouTube. Acknowledging the selfless spirit of medical fraternity in these trying times and the idea of thanking them is highly commendable. #ThanksForBeingMyFamily, thanks for helping mankind fight this epidemic.

