Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mankind Pharma salutes medical staff through short video #thanksforbeingmyfamily amidst CoronaVirus outbreak

Mankind Pharma's #thanksforbeingmyfamily is a tribute to undying spirit of doctors & medical staff

Mankind Pharma salutes medical staff through short video #thanksforbeingmyfamily amidst CoronaVirus outbreak
@Pharma_Mankind

Last night Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days to fight against pandemic CoronaVirus. While many of us have the option to work from home but the medical staff is working round the clock for the well-being of the nation. Aimed at paying tribute to this undying spirit of the doctors and medical staff pharmacy brand Mankind Pharma released a short video titled #thanksforbeingmyfamily across its digital platforms.

"With the exponential rise in CoronaVirus cases in our country, we should acknowledge our medical fraternity like doctors, nurses, and paramedics for their fighting spirit and selfless services. At a time when the country is at a standstill, these medical professionals are working day and night for our well being. Let all of us follow required guidelines and help them by taking care of our own self", express Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma in a press release.

59 seconds short video is conceptualized by ADK Fortune which is receiving positive reviews and has managed to get over 2.3 million views on YouTube. Acknowledging the selfless spirit of medical fraternity in these trying times and the idea of thanking them is highly commendable. #ThanksForBeingMyFamily, thanks for helping mankind fight this epidemic.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Too big to infect? Some US leaders defy virus guidelines

The State Department has advised against all international travel because of the coronavirus, but that didnt stop Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from flying to Afghanistan this week. Gyms across the nations capital are shuttered, but Sen. R...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

No tsunami threat after magnitude 7.5 quake off Russia's Kuril islands

Meteorological authorities in Japan didnt issue any tsunami alerts while U.S. authorities canceled a warning for Hawaii after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Russias Kuril Islands.The U.S Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020