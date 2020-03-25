Manushi Chhillar salutes medical professionals for their efforts during coronavirus outbreak

Former Miss India Manushi Chhillar thanked the entire medical fraternity for working tirelessly and helping people worldwide amid the coronavirus outbreak. "I salute the doctors and nurses who are in the thick of action," said Manushi, whose parents are doctors.

Despite the coronavirus threat, her parents continue to work daily. The 22-year-old actor acknowleged them and the entire medical fraternity for their incessant work every single day. "Being the daughter of doctor parents, I can only say one thing - I'm hugely proud of how my parents and the fraternity at large. They are continuing to work regularly and treating patients in need despite the crisis and the level of critical risk to their own lives," Manushi added.

Chhillar further expressed her gratitue to the entire medical community who have worked tirelessly for generations protecting and helping people worldwide. (ANI)

