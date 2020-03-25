Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for novel CoronaVirus for third time

Baby Doll fame Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for pandemic CoronaVirus yet again. The singer who is currently being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science in Lucknow has been tested positive of Covid 19 for the third time.

However, her friend Ojas Desai who had accompanied her in the party is tested negative. As per media reports, her treatment will continue in Lucknow. Last week she had returned from London and hosted a party in Lucknow which was attended by many prominent personalities including politicians like Rajasthan's Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje, Jitin Prasada and many more.

She faced massive criticism for hiding travel history and an FIR was filed against her for negligence and disobedience of the orders issued by public servants.

