Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Contagion’ medical consultant Ian Lipkin tests positive for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:46 IST
‘Contagion’ medical consultant Ian Lipkin tests positive for coronavirus

Epidemiologist Ian Lipkin, who served as the medical consultant on Steven Soderbergh’s Hollywood drama "Contagion", has tested positive for the coronavirus. The movie, about the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus, has come back in public consciousness as the world grapples with the coronavirus. The film, predictably, is enjoying a spike in popularity.

Lipkin, 68, revealed he had tested positive for the virus during an interview with Fox Business. He said he had an idea of where he contacted the virus but declined to elaborate further, reported IndieWire. "I would like to say on this show tonight, this has become very personal to me, too. Because I have COVID as of yesterday. It’s miserable. If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey," he said during the interview.

“It’s extraordinarily important that we harmonize whatever restrictions we have across the country. We have porous borders between states and cities and unless we’re consistent, we’re not gonna get ahead of this thing…What New York, Chicago and Washington have done has been very, very helpful and I would like to see that implemented broadly across the United States,” he said. Lipkin, who serves as the director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, was one of the leading figures in the scientific studies of the West Nile virus and the SARS coronavirus in the early 2000s. He had also visited China in January during the coronavirus breakout there and had self-isolated himself for two weeks. Lipkin warned about the virus turning out to be a pandemic, which it has become, spreading to different countries around the globe.

Lipkin had agreed to work on Soderbergh’s movie because the filmmaker promised to accurately “represent the science” behind the spread of a virus. According to Johns Hopkins twebsite, the total number of coronavirus cases stand at 436,159 globally. The epidemic has killed 19648 people around the world since it first emerged in China in December..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-UK industry expects ventilator production go-ahead on Wednesday- sources

British industry expects the government to give the go-ahead to an emergency ventilator production plan on Wednesday that will see a number of firms join forces to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, three sources told Reuters. Airbus, Smiths,...

Libyan commander says probe of seized tanker to start after quarantine

Libyas internationally recognised government will start an investigation into a tanker over alleged sanctions-breaking after a period of quarantine ends in two weeks, the coast guard commander who seized the vessel said on Wednesday. The co...

Swiss government, central bank throw money at virus shutdown

The Swiss government and Swiss National Bank SNB began pouring money into a sharply slowing economy hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic. The cabinet on Wednesday launched a 20 billion Swiss franc 20.42 billion emergency scheme under which ...

U.S. Senate coronavirus bill to help airlines with grants -CNBC

U.S. airlines would receive direct grants and would not be able to lay off employees for a set time under the coronavirus relief legislation agreed to by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, according to a CNBC report.The U.S. government would tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020