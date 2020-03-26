Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who asks fans to be kind to each other and listen to science

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 12:41 IST
Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who asks fans to be kind to each other and listen to science

Jodie Whittaker channelled her "Doctor Who" character to spread awareness among her fans on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In an "emergency transmission", Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor on the long-running BBC series, asked people to not lose hope as everything will be alright soon. "If you're seeing this, the Tardis must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time. Basically, I think somebody, somewhere, might be a little bit worried. I'm actually just self-isolating, or as I like to call it, hiding, from an army of Sontarans. But keep that to yourself," Whittaker began in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old actor then offered a five-step plan to deal with "any worrying situation". "One, remember, you'll get through this, and things will be alright. Even if they look uncertain, even if you're worried, darkness never prevails. Two, tell jokes, even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I’m brilliant at bad ones. "Three, be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Talking will help, sharing will help... Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know, and family... ’cause in the end, we’re all family," Whittaker said.

The actor said people should listen to doctors' guidelines in the current situation. "Four, listen to science, and listen to doctors, right? They've got your back. Five, stay strong, stay positive. You've got this, and I will see you, very soon," Whittaker concluded the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

China says imports of some products affected by coronavirus epidemic

Chinas imports of products such as electric machinery, transport equipment and energy and chemical products have been affected by the global spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.Ministry officials also ...

U.S. envoy blames China for endangering world with coronavirus

The U.S. ambassador to London has said China had endangered the world by suppressing information about the coronavirus outbreak thus allowing it to spread far beyond the Communist republics borders. First it tried to suppress the news, Amba...

UPDATE 3-IOC working toward July-August Olympics in 2021 - Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee IOC is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-August window for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japans Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.J...

India in touch with families of those killed and injured in Kabul terror attack: MEA

The Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with family members of the victims of the dastardly terror attack at a gurudwara in the Afghan capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Twenty-five people were killed after gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020