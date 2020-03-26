Left Menu
Harvey Weinstein 'doing fine' after testing positive for COVID-19: report

  • PTI
  • Newyork
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 12:44 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 12:44 IST
Harvey Weinstein 'doing fine' after testing positive for COVID-19: report

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who recently tested positive for coronavirus while in prison, is reportedly "doing fine". Weinstein is serving his 23-year term at the Wende Correctional Facility after being convicted of raping a once-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006.

A source from the prison told Deadline that the disgraced producer has not showed any signs of severe illness so far. He was reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus on March 21. "He is fine. He is over the hump and just mending," the source said.

Weinstein was recently shifted to high security Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island prison to spend his jail term. Before that, he was at Bellevue Hospital where he was being monitored for a heart condition and high blood pressure. At the hospital, the producer had gone under an angioplasty procedure. The producer behind Oscar-winning films as "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction" was the first prominent Hollywood name to be ousted for his predatory behaviour in the bombshell expose by The New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on October 5, 2017, followed by Ronan Farrow's piece in The New Yorker on October 10. The reports sparked off the #MeToo movement, which empowered survivors of sexual assault, abuse and rape to raise their voice and hold the perpetrators accountable.

