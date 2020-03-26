Left Menu
William Dufris, voice of 'Bob The Builder', passes away at 62

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:17 IST
William Dufris, who voiced the title character in animated children's series "Bob the Builder", has died of cancer at the age of 62. Pocket Universe Productions, which Dufris co-founded, confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of 'EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror', William Dufris, has died from cancer. "There is a hole in a lot of people's hearts right now. We will have more to say later. Bless you, Bill," the tweet read.

Born in 1958, Dufris started voice acting in London during his early 20s. According to Deadline, he worked on audiobooks, language tapes and the like and also acted in BBC Radio plays opposite the likes of Helena Bonham-Carter, Kathleen Turner, Sharon Gless and Stockard Channing. Dufris also gave voice to Peter Parker in director Dirk Maggs' audio productions of 'Spider-Man', along with other productions including 'Judge Dredd' and 'An American Werewolf in London'.

Maggs tweeted on Dufris' demise: "A bright light has gone out in the world." But his biggest role came as Bob the Builder, a part he played for the series' first nine seasons in the North American version. The show aired on Nick Jr from 2001-04 and PBS Kids from 2005-18. "Bob the Builder" followed the daily routine of the go-to carpenter Bob and his dependable crew of animated building vehicles, including Scoop, Muck, Lofty and Dizzy, along with human partner Wendy and his cat Pilchard.

Each episode would see the team up for a construction project and every time upon getting the assignment, Bob would ask his crew, "Can we build it?" to which they would reply in unison "Yes we can!", which later became the signature catchphrase of the series. Dufris also voiced Bob in a number of North American direct-to-video projects.

His other voice credits include the UK toon series "Rocky and the Dodos" and the English-dubbed versions of such animated features as "Odin", "Venus Wars" and a pair of "Lupin the Third" pictures. Most recently, Dufris directed Pocket Universe Productions' "EC Comics Presents… The Vault of Horror!", an audio drama adaptation of the 1950s comic books.

