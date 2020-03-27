Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renowned artist Satish Gujral passes away at 94

Acclaimed artist Satish Gujral died at the age of 94 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the Padma Vibhushan Awardee.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:32 IST
Renowned artist Satish Gujral passes away at 94
Painter and Architect Satish Gujral (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Acclaimed artist Satish Gujral died at the age of 94 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the Padma Vibhushan Awardee. Known for his versatility across mediums he was architect, writer, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist too.

Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity. His intellectual thirst took him far and wide yet he remained attached with his roots. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti." [{7e8383d2-c68e-4955-a64f-0953f98a4141:intradmin/hahsdhashdah.jpg}]

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also conveyed his heartfelt condolences in a tweet that read, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the celebrated painter, sculptor, muralist & architect Sh Satish Gujral. He will be remembered & missed by legions of his followers & admirers. I offer my heartfelt condolence to his family." [{6274337d-16d8-47d7-9e8e-009799ee8a2f:intradmin/ajhsdashkdh_DJPlIcg.PNG}]

Born in Jhelum, Pakistan in 1925, the artist was brother of former Prime Minister IK Gujral's brother and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in the country in 1999. The Belgium Embassy in New Delhi has been designed by Gujral, and it was also selected by the international forum of architects as one of the thousand best-built buildings in the 20th century around the world,

Sculptor and a muralist, Gujral had designed the alphabet mural on the outside wall of the Delhi High Court. 'Days of Glory' and 'Mourning en masse' are some of his most famous paintings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of Indias best known artists, died on Th...

RBI asks lending firms to allow 3-month moratorium on EMI payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all lending institutions to allow three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system as the economy grapples with Covid-19 challenges. It has also allowed banks for ...

UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges

The UN Security Council, under the presidency of China this month, has not yet scheduled any meeting to discuss the rapidly-escalating coronavirus crisis, prompting a UN diplomat to say that the 15-nation powerful organ of the world body is...

UK tells people not to move as housing market freezes

The UK government has urged people to avoid moving house during the coronavirus outbreak, as the pandemic brings the countrys property market to a near standstill. In guidance issued late on Thursday, the government said while there is no n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020