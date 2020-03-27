Left Menu
Virus: Bollywood celebs criticise police brutality during lockdown

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:36 IST
  27-03-2020
Prominent Bollywood actors and filmmakers have reacted angrily to reports of alleged police excesses in various parts of country amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally.

Several disturbing videos have appeared on social media showing cops allegedly thrashing people with sticks at several places, over-churning vegetable carts and making migrant workers, who are travelling to their home from cities on foot, do sit-ups and or crawl on the road. Sharing one such video, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "This is horrible." Writer and comedian Varun Grover posted the same video, asking if the country belongs to those with "houses and power".

"Can a worker not even walk barefoot 300 km to his village? Does the government want them to die of starvation in the cities, for the sake of a germ they don't even know," he added. Director Sanjay Gupta also reacted angrily, tweeting, "Stop Lathi Charging Period." "Thappad" director Anubhav Sinha shared a video of two policemen beating up a motorist, who was carrying a sackful of essential supplies. "Is it even legal to beat up someone like that," Sinha asked. Actor Richa Chadda wrote, "What's the logic behind beating people to death in order to prevent them from dying of a virus?" Meanwhile, filmmaker Shekar Kapur expressed his disappointment over the class divide visible in the country and said his heart went out to thousands of migrant workers, who are struggling to get back home. "Even as we struggle to overcome the #CoronavirusOubreak, we are facing what could become a class war in India. For never have the inequalities within India been so apparent, as thousands of homeless jobless hungry migrant workers struggle to get home," Kapur said. Tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sonu Sood appealed to him to help the workers to reach their home. "Help them reach their homes sir. As mostly these labourers are from UP and Bihar they need a place to stay or means to reach their families. Time to find a way sir @CMOfficeUP @ArvindKejriwal." PTI KKP BK BK

