Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry, Meghan leave Canada to set up base in US: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:29 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan leave Canada to set up base in US: Report

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly shifted out of Canada permanently with their 10-month-old son Archie and set up their new base in Los Angeles, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as frontline royals earlier this year, plan to settle in the US and have entered self-isolation in a secluded compound near Hollywood.

They are believed to have used a private jet to fly out of Canada ahead of a complete border lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good," a source told 'The Sun' newspaper.

"The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out," the source said. The couple, who will formally cease to represent Queen Elizabeth II from April 1 as part of a 12-month transition period agreed with Buckingham Palace, had been living in a mansion in Vancouver since their last formal UK visit earlier this month. The newspaper quoted the source as saying that their move out to California was planned for some time.

"They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," the source said. Meanwhile, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have used their social media accounts to send messages of support amid the pandemic.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other… during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," read one post. In another, they paid tribute to "brave and dedicated" healthcare professionals and frontline workers for "risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19".

The news of their departure from Canada comes days after it was announced that Harry's father Prince Charles had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus but had mild symptoms and remained in "good health". The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has been self-isolating in Scotland, while his 93-year-old mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is in isolation in Windsor Castle. It is believed that Prince Harry has been in contact with his grandmother and father over the phone during the coronavirus lockdown around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda police shoot 2 for violating movement ban

Ugandan police said on Friday that two men were in hospital after being shot for violating restrictions on transport in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged people to stay home but has stopped...

COVID-19: Diamond League postpones athletic meets scheduled for May

The Diamond League on Friday announced the postponement of three athletics meetings scheduled for the month of May due to the coronavirus pandemic. These meetings were slated to be held in Stockholm May 24, NaplesRome May 28 and Rabat May 3...

Coronavirus outbreak: President Ram Nath Kovind asks Governor, LGs to take stock of situation regularly and work towards its containment.

Coronavirus outbreak President Ram Nath Kovind asks Governor, LGs to take stock of situation regularly and work towards its containment....

President urges Governors, LGs to mobilise volunteers of Red Cross, voluntary and religious organisations to contain coronavirus at earliest.

President urges Governors, LGs to mobilise volunteers of Red Cross, voluntary and religious organisations to contain coronavirus at earliest....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020