Deepika Padukone plans weekend travel by sharing house map
Bollywood's dimple queen Deepika Padukone on Friday shared her travel plans for the weekend amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.
Bollywood's dimple queen Deepika Padukone on Friday shared her travel plans for the weekend amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. The 34-year-old actor who is currently under self-isolation in her house with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh shared a map of her house and said that she was, "Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas..."
Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.