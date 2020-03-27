'Murder Most Foul': Bob Dylan releases song reflecting on JFK assassination

Music legend Bob Dylan has released an original song, reflecting on the assassination of former president John F Kennedy in 1963. The 78-year-old artiste has shared the 17-minute long song, titled "Murder Most Foul", on his official website and Twitter account.

"Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you," he wrote. The lyrics talk about the day of Kennedy's assassination that will "live on in infamy". "Twas a dark day in Dallas, November '63 / A day that will live on in infamy. Shot down like a dog in broad daylight / Was a matter of timin' and the timin' was right / You gotta pay debts we've come to collect / We're going to kill you with hatred, without any respect," he sings.

