Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Fans and followers of Kristen Stewart have recently posted a beautiful and cute snap of Robert Pattinson standing close to her (Kristen Stewart) on Instagram. Image Credit: Instagram / Kristen Stewart

When the world's progress is severely throttled by the coronavirus epidemic, the continuation of The Batman's production is natural to be stopped. And that's what happened, confirmed the renowned filmmaker Matt Reeves.

The project on The Batman (that involves Kristen Stewart's former beau, Robert Pattinson) halted during the mid of this month after completing nearly seven weeks of filming in London. Warner Bros said it was taking a hiatus for two weeks due to Covid-19 epidemics. But based on the current epidemic situation, Matt Reeves has revealed that the production would continue to be in hiatus with no specific time frame.

"Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume," Matt Reeves has revealed in a tweet. However, the film is slated to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021. He has recently also assured that the cast and crew were safe for the moment.

With this picture, some news outlets started creating rumours that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have again started coming close to each other. In other fans, rumours started swirling up that The Twilight Saga actors (who were real loving birds previously) have again commenced dating. However, that's not the truth.

Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart was in a relationship with New Zealand model Stella Maxwell from late 2016 until their split in late 2018. She dated stylist Sara Dinkin from late 2018 until she resumed dating Maxwell again in mid-2019. Since August 2019, she has been dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

