Warner Music Group provides coronavirus relief funds

Warner Music Group has made a donation to Heart to Heart International and MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund launched last week. According to Variety, CEO Steve Cooper in a memo said: "We're backing the brave efforts of medical professionals around the world, as well as helping the musicians hurt the most by this crisis. We're making donations to Heart to Heart International and to MusiCares and will continue to contribute to relief efforts in badly affected areas."

"It's inspiring to see how you're supporting each other, our artists, our songwriters, and our partners. You've adapted fast to this unprecedented situation, with imaginative solutions such as remote songwriter sessions, virtual promo tours, special playlists, and in-game merchandise. By helping to entertain and comfort people with music, we're also keeping our company healthy and upbeat," Steve continued. Warner's donation joins contributions from a range of companies in the music industry, including Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM and Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL, and YouTube Music.

The fund will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. (ANI)

