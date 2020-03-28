How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Crash Landing On You aired the final episode on February 16 but fans are still having a hard time getting over the 'BinJin' couple (Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin). Social media is flooded with posts about the stars and with thousands of requesting for the renewal of the show are flooding social media ever since the finale aired.

While there hasn't been an official announcement about the renewal of Crash Landing On You yet, some old interviews of the actors have gone viral once again as fans seek more and more screentime of the couple, especially during the "social distancing" period.

In an interview for the movie "The Negotiation" starring both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin, the actress talked about the bond that both the actors share and how it translates to onscreen teamwork.

Talking about the "dual-filming process", Son Ye-Jin explains during the shooting that they had to see each other through the monitor instead of the normal way where they see each other as they act.

She goes on to say that even though filming wasn't easy, Hyun Bin and she clicked really well because of their sense of "camaraderie" developed by common things between them.

Son Ye-Jin also hilariously teases her co-star in the interview asking if she was the only one who felt that way.

Watch the full interview, originally shot in 2018:

Rumors about Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin being in a relationship have been making rounds from quite some time now especially because they are so popular among fans. Dating rumors about the two actors gained steam multiple times over the last couple of year as well when they starred in the film "The Negotiation".

