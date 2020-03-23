Left Menu
Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Crash Landing On You ended on February 16 but if you are still not quite over the show, you are not alone. Requests for the renewal of the show are flooding social media ever since the finale aired but there hasn't been any official announcement about it.

With the whole "social distancing" advisories, it's hard to not rewatching your favorite scenes from 'Crash Landing On You' again and going over and over the social media profiles of key cast members like Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin. But here are some recommendations to help you fall in love with a drama all over again.

  • My Love From Another Star

A very popular drama rated 8.3 on IMDb and 9.6 on Viki, My Love From Another Star is written by the same screenwriter as of Crash Landing Of You and has the same elements and humor, a perfect choice to help you delve into the nostalgia.

The romantic fantasy show is about an alien who landed on Earth in the Joseon Dynasty and, 400 years later, falls in love with a top actress in the modern era. The main cast members of the show include Jun Ji-Hyun, Kim Soo-Hyun, Park Hae-jin, and Yoo In-na.

  • Touch Your Heart

Touch Your Heart is rated 7.6 on IMDb and 9.7 on Viki. The show is about a famous actress who gets caught in a scandal with the son of a rich family. Her career struggles and she looks for one last hope to get back on the screen.

The romantic comedy features Yoo In-na Lee and Dong-wook.

  • Another Miss Oh

The hilarious romantic comedy is rated 9.4 on Viki and 7.9 on IMDb. The show became one of the highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

The story revolves around two women with the same name and ex-lover of one of them and features Eric Mun, Seo Hyun-jin, and Jeon Hye-bin.

