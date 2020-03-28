My Hero Academia Season 4: New episode’s synopsis revealed, More on Season 5

Are you an anime enthusiasts? Then My Hero Academia Season 5 must be on the top of your list of famous anime series. Today is a big day for you for being the airing date of My Hero Academia Season 4 episode 24. Hope you didn't miss the airing.

As My Hero Academia Season 4 is going to end, Season 5 is becoming a highly demanding among the anime enthusiasts. The viewers will get to see two arcs of the manga being animated in the 23 episodes.

There are many things to be left in the anime series' fifth season and the viewers should also know that the new manga chapters are coming quickly. Hence, we are 100 percent sure of the new season of this globally-acclaimed anime series.

Here's the synopsis of the imminent episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 – Endeavor and Hawks confront the new brainless and high-end attacks. But the high-end skills were terrifying ...! Can Endeavor and Hawks really win and save people…!?

Never miss the airing of My Hero Academia Season 4's next episode on Saturday, April 8, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

