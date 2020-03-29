Ananya Panday clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram

Actor Ananya Panday has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram

The 21-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to gave a shout-out to her fans. "Biggest virtual hug and love for all 10 million of you. Thank you for always supporting me, loving me and laughing at my silly jokes," Ananya wrote

Asking them to stay safe during the lockdown period in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the "Pati Patni Aur Woh" actor said, "I hope you guys are at home and safe." On the work front, the actor will be next seen in "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ishaan Khatter, and Puri Jagannadh's untitled film, featuring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

