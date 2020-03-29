Emily Blunt wants to further explore 'Mary Poppins' world

Actor Emily Blunt says it is her wish to revisit the world of "Mary Poppins" once again. The 37-year-old actor took on the role of magical English nanny in Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" , which was a direct sequel to the 1964 original.

Blunt said that she had a "joyous" time working on the 2018 film. "I don't know if it'll happen but I loved playing Poppins so much. Probably her. I don't necessarily like to revisit parts I've already done, but the ones I found joyous, I'd think about it," the actor said.

Blunt is currently looking forward to the release of her latest "A Quiet Place 2". The film, directed by her husband, actor John Krasinski, was scheduled to come out worldwide earlier this month but has now been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

