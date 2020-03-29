Kangana Ranaut shares story of her initial days in Bollywood

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:14 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Urging people to use the time of lockdown to make themselves better, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared the story of her initial days in Bollywood and the challenges she faced at that time. In a video message that the actor's team posed on Instagram, she is seen sitting and talking about her life.

Kangana began the video by giving her best wishes to everyone on the fifth day of Navratri and then shifted the topic to self-isolation and of being bored at house during lockdown. "This time is not bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it," the 33-year-old actor said.

"My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager," she added. The actor then went to talk about a friend of hers who according to her changed her life for the best by introducing her to spirituality.

"At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance I groomed myself a lot," she said. "I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn't come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn't have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn't have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health," she added.

The 'Queen' actor then explained the concept of Brahmacharya and said, "Brahmacharya is not celibacy or just about celibacy, Brahmacharya has many good processes." "So, all I want to say is that make use of this time. Bad times are the only good times," she added.

The actor who is from India's hilly state of Himachal Pradesh is currently back home with her family, like many other Bollywood celebrities. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 979 on Sunday, including recoveries and fatalities. (ANI)

