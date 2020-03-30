Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

Updated: 30-03-2020 20:09 IST
The imminent One Piece Chapter 976 would commence the great Wano War between the alliances of Kaido and Luffy. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

In our previous article on One Piece Chapter 976, we talked on its release date on April 5 as the creator is certain to take a hiatus for a week. Read the texts below to know what can happen in the imminent chapter.

One Piece Chapter 976 can show the returning of Jinbe. Many lots of surprising things can happen in the ongoing Whole Cake Island Arc. , According to Inquisitr, during the early hours of the day of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance's planned raid at Onigashima, Nine Red Scabbards and Kinemon had an opinion that their plan was sabotaged by the enemy. Once Kanjuro disclosed his identity as a spy of Shogun Orochi, a good number of Beast Pirates' warships appeared to sink their small boat.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 976 would commence the great Wano War between the alliances of Kaido and Luffy. Kyoshiro, Kids, Scabbards and Law will be joined whereas Big Mom has associated with Kaido and his beast pirates. But sources like Hiptoro said on it that might not be adequate for the Straw Hats leader and One Piece Chapter 976 would show more people joining the battle.

It has also been said that One Piece Chapter 976 spoilers may involve Luffy, Kid and Law would have a hard time working together as the powerful fighters are very egoistic. A good number of (1,200) warriors has been brought by Denjiro, which marks the total force to 5,400. But the number is not adequate to get triumph over the army of Big Mom and Kaido that have 30,000 men.

The next One Piece Chapter 976 has been delayed by a week as the creator Eiichiro Oda took a break due to the global coronavirus pandemic situation. However, Chapter 976 is likely to be released on April 5, 2020. Whereas, the raw scans for the manga will be leaked online 2 to 3 days prior on the net.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime.

