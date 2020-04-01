Edgar Wright to direct sci-fi film 'Set My Heart to Five'

"Baby Driver" director Edgar Wright will helm the big-screen adaptation of "Set My Heart to Five", an upcoming novel about a robot learning to love. The plot based on the book, penned by Simon Stephenson, will follow Jared, an android that works as a dentist, as he undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to the cinema of the 1980s-90s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is "set in an all-too human 2054". After getting to the movies, Jared embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel. "It's a quest that leads to an unforgettable adventure across the West Coast of America, determined to meet to programmer that created him and write a film script that will change the world," as per the film's synopsis.

Stephenson is attached to adapt the screenplay. Working Title and Focus Features are backing the project.

