COVID-19: Kylie Jenner to donate hand sanitisers to California hospitals

Kylie Jenner will be making a huge donation of hand sanitizers to southern California hospitals. The 22-year-old reality TV star and her mother, Kris Jenner, have teamed up with cosmetics company Coty to mass-produce the hand sanitizers.

Each sanitizer will come with a special message, reading, "dedicated to first responders working to support our communities". According to Page Six, Coty will be making the hand sanitizers in its factories, and Kylie Skin products will not be affected. Kylie had recently donated USD 1 million to help supply protective wear to healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus on the front lines.

The businesswoman has also been using her star power to spread awareness about social-distancing, asking her fans to "stay inside" and "practice self-quarantine".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.