Sean Penn teams up with Los Angeles for coronavirus testing location

Hollywood star and humanitarian Sean Penn is collaborating with the city of Los Angeles to help out people during the coronavirus outbreak

The actor via his non-profit organisation, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), has partnered with the city to run a coronavirus testing centre in East LA. According to CORE's website, the organisation is working in partnership with Los Angeles city "to promote safe and efficient COVID-19 testing to the vulnerable populations in Los Angeles. The drive-through testing clinics will be available to those who pre-qualify as high risk." The exact location of the testing centre is unclear

Sharing a picture with Penn on Twitter, Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell wrote Tuesday, "Thank you @SeanPenn and volunteers from CORE who are partnering with us and running a COVID pop-up testing location in East LA. #HeroesOfCovid19 #LAStrong #COVID19." Several stars, such as Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner, have also pledged donations to hospitals and first responders amid the pandemic.

