Curb your enthusiasm: Larry David’s humorous PSA on socialising

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star Larry David wants people who are still leaving their homes to stay put and maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a humorous public service announcement released by the California governor's office, David mocked those not heeding the advice on social distancing.

"The problem is, you're passing up a fantastic opportunity — a once in a lifetime opportunity — to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don't know how you're passing that up. Well, maybe because you're not that bright. But here it is Go home. Watch TV. That's my advice to you," the veteran actor said. David is among many celebrities who have released coronavirus PSAs. Most recently the stars of "Contagion" , which depicts a similar pandemic, participated in a PSA on social distancing. David, who just finished the 10th season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", said those keen to socialize are actually putting old people at risk. "You're socialising too close, it's not good, you're hurting old people like me. Well, not like me, I have nothing to do with you. I'll never see you. But, you know — let's say, other old people who might be your relatives. "You know, if you've seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that. There's just trouble out there. It's not a good place to be." PTI BK BK BK

