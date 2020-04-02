Arati Kadav planning to release 'Cargo' through OTT now

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:59 IST
Filmmaker Arati Kadav says she is planning to release her film “Cargo” on a digital platform as the nationwide lockdown poured water on her plans for a theatrical debut. Starring Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi and Nandu Madhav, the sci-fi movie has been written and directed by Kadav.

The story revolves around a lonely demon Prahastha who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut where dead people are recycled for rebirth. Kadav said she has started talks with leading streaming players for the film’s digital release in the coming months.

“We have started conversation with a few platforms such as Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, Sony LIV and others and we are hoping to release it as soon as possible, maybe in one or two months. The idea is to release it soon on OTT when the lockdown is lifted,” she told PTI. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Kadav said though she was keen on releasing the film in theatres, the situation is such that it’s best to bring it out on OTT platform. “I don’t know when people will find the courage to go to theatres and watch a film, I hope very soon. I am a big fan of theatrical experience. But we don’t know when the situation will normalise. It is a wiser decision right now (to release on OTT) and this is what everybody is advising me as well. We want it out by mid this year. Let’s hope that it works out for us,” she added.

“Cargo", produced by Arati, Navin Shetty, Shlok Sharma and Anurag Kashyap, had its India premiere at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section. The film was set to be screened in March at the South by Southwest (SXSW)Festival, which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The film was also to be screened at Miami festival, we were opening the festival over there. There were film festivals in Brazil and Argentina. I guess they are going online and there is one more festival going online. “We were upset that we couldn’t go to the film festivals but I am trying to turn that around and make it a positive thing for me.” During the lockdown period, Arati said she is trying to keep herself busy by working on a few innovative ideas.  “I am trying to make the most of the lockdown by actually working on a concept. The state we are in is also inspiring me to write stories, reflect on nature and our relationship with it.” PTI KKP RB RB RB

