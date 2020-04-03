Lata Mangeshkar urges people to follow govt, healthcare agencies amid COVID-19

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar On Friday urged people to diligently follow the guidelines by government and healthcare agencies amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter and said that all her fans are always in her thoughts and prayers.

"Namaskaar, You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Do follow all the guidelines given by the government and health care agencies diligently. Once again, I pray that all of you stay healthy, safe and blessed," she tweeted. In a separate tweet, she also shared shanti (peace) mantra in Hindi.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.