BTS’s 'DNA' crosses 950 million views on Youtube

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:09 IST
BTS’s 'DNA' crosses 950 million views on Youtube
File photo Image Credit: YouTube / Big Hit Labels

BTS's 'DNA' becomes the first Korean boy group music video to cross 950 million views on Youtube. Other Korean artists who have done so include 'BLACKPINK' ("DDU-DU DDU-DU") and 'PSY' ("Gentleman," "Gangnam Style").

On April 3, at approximately 8 p.m. KST, the music video for "DNA" surpassed 950 million views on Youtube. Earlier, the group had released their mini-album "Love Yourself: Her" on September 18, 2017. On August 10, it hit 800 million views. This means it reached the mark after one year, 10 months, and 22 days.

Also, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' which is one of the remarkable music videos of BTS remains in the top 25 of billboard 200 for the 5th week.

BTS,s 'Map of the Soul: 7' was dropped on February 21, featuring the title track 'ON.' On March 31, Billboard released its charts for the week ending on April 4.

'Map of the Soul: 7' is No. 24 on the Billboard 200 this week, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States across all genres. Earlier this month, the album debuted at No. 1 on the chart.

'DNA' is a song recorded by South Korean boy group BTS for their fifth extended play 'Love Yourself: Her' and their third Korean-language compilation album 'Love Yourself: Answer' (2018). The song was first released by Big Hit on September 18, 2017, in South Korea. On December 6, 2017, it was released as a triple A-side single along with "MIC Drop" and "Crystal Snow" in Japan. As of April 2020, the music video has received over 950 million views.

