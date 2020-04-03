BTS’s 'DNA' crosses 950 million views on Youtube

BTS's 'DNA' becomes the first Korean boy group music video to cross 950 million views on Youtube. Other Korean artists who have done so include 'BLACKPINK' ("DDU-DU DDU-DU") and 'PSY' ("Gentleman," "Gangnam Style").

On April 3, at approximately 8 p.m. KST, the music video for "DNA" surpassed 950 million views on Youtube. Earlier, the group had released their mini-album "Love Yourself: Her" on September 18, 2017. On August 10, it hit 800 million views. This means it reached the mark after one year, 10 months, and 22 days.

Also, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' which is one of the remarkable music videos of BTS remains in the top 25 of billboard 200 for the 5th week.

BTS,s 'Map of the Soul: 7' was dropped on February 21, featuring the title track 'ON.' On March 31, Billboard released its charts for the week ending on April 4.

'Map of the Soul: 7' is No. 24 on the Billboard 200 this week, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States across all genres. Earlier this month, the album debuted at No. 1 on the chart.

'DNA' is a song recorded by South Korean boy group BTS for their fifth extended play 'Love Yourself: Her' and their third Korean-language compilation album 'Love Yourself: Answer' (2018). The song was first released by Big Hit on September 18, 2017, in South Korea. On December 6, 2017, it was released as a triple A-side single along with "MIC Drop" and "Crystal Snow" in Japan. As of April 2020, the music video has received over 950 million views.

