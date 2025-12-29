Swift Recovery: Newborn Rescued from Hospital Kidnappers

A newborn abducted from Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) was recovered by police within 24 hours, leading to the arrest of four suspects, including a woman.

The kidnapping occurred Saturday night when the woman, disguised as hospital staff, claimed the baby needed a check-up. Once the child was reported missing, authorities launched a swift investigation.

Saraidhela police identified the perpetrators, who planned to sell the baby for Rs 3 lakh. The child was located in Bhuli Township and safely reunited with his mother. Hospital officials confirmed the newborn's health condition was normal.

